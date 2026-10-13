Marilyn Childs Donatelli, Kingston

Marilyn Childs Donatelli, 82, of Kingston, TN peacefully passed away on September 21, 2026.

Marilyn had a profound faith in God and was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church. Marilyn was a teacher for most of her career and maintained a deep love of learning throughout her life. She attained several degrees in education including a Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree and Educational Specialist degree (EdS), but her greatest accomplishment and source of pride was her family. She loved being a support to her children and “Memaw” to her grandchildren.

Marilyn was greeted in heaven by her parents Jessie Wayne Sr. and Oma Childs; husband James (Jim) Donatelli; brothers Jessie Wayne Jr. (Buster) Childs and Tommy Childs; sisters Mary Gober, Nan Cody, Dorothy Childs, Carolyn Howard, Christy Milam; and her beloved son Byron Hatfield.

Left to cherish her life in memories are her sister Nora Long; brother Andy Childs; daughter Raylene Edwards; son-in-law Michael Edwards; daughter-in-law Sasha Hatfield; and grandchildren Jesse Edwards, Mason Edwards, Henry Hatfield and Alice Hatfield. Marilyn will also be missed by numerous friends as well as her many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Kyker Funeral Home, 350 West Race Street, Kingson, TN on Sunday, October 18, 2026. Receiving Friends 2:00-3:00 pm, Service 3:00 pm.

Following the service, there will be an internment at Kingston United Methodist Church, 212 W. Church Street, Kingston, TN and reception in Fellowship Hall.

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