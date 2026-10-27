Margaret Rebecca Grasham, 93, Rockwood

Margaret Rebecca Grasham, age 93 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, October 24th, 2026. She was born on March 22nd, 1933. She was a member of the Rockwood Church of Christ. She worked at the Roane Hosiery Mill for 20+ years. She loved to collect dolls, especially her baby dolls which were her favorite. She also loved her fried catfish, hushpuppies, and signature coconut cake. Most of all she enjoyed being with her family and anytime she could be on the go, she would be the first one in the car.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Christopher Columbus Holloway & Gertrude L. Hall Holloway; husband: Arthur Lee Grasham; son: Gary Grasham; and her 9 siblings: Edith Collett, Zora Hamilton, Alfie Turlington, Hoyt Holloway, Glen Holloway, Learlie, and 2 others; along with a host of extended family.

She is survived by:

Sons: Melvin Curtis Grasham (Kathy)

Allen Grasham

Daughter: Stacy Kilby

Grandchildren: Kimberly Grasham, Brittany Grasham (Braden Nelson), Rachel McClees (Devin), Kara Grasham, Rebecca Grasham, Kaitlyn Hill, Austin Hill, Lauren Hill, Chloe Hill (Sean Waslawski), and Karissa Kilby

Great Grandchildren: Dawson & Jocelyn McClees, Kaia Hill, Xavier Palacios, Zyleik Hill, Elijah Register, Weston Waslawski, Amira Porter

Special Friend: Jason Kilby

and a host of other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30th, 2026, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm ET with Bro. Kendall Bear officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Margaret Rebecca Grasham.

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