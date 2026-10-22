Margaret O’dean Disney, Oakdale, 96

Margaret O’dean Disney was born on July 12, 1930, in Bell County, Kentucky, where she was raised in a Christian family. She lived a life marked by faith, devotion to her family, and a love for caring for others.

Although Margaret worked outside the home at various times throughout her life, her heart was always in keeping her home and caring for her family. She loved to cook for those she loved, and there was almost always a homemade pie or cake ready to be enjoyed. Her home was a place where she shared her love through home-cooked meals and the simple pleasures of gathering with family. She also enjoyed crocheting afghans, creating pieces that would bring warmth and comfort to those who received them.

Later in life, Margaret enjoyed traveling with her group of friends in Oakdale, making memories and sharing fellowship with those who had become special to her.

Margaret was a devoted mother and a loving Christian lady whose faith was an important part of her life. For many years, she was an avid and devoted member of Piney Baptist Church, where she dearly loved the people. Later in life, she joined Mossy Grove Baptist Church so that she could attend church with her son, Jim. Her love for her church families and her commitment to those closest to her reflected the importance she placed on both faith and family.

Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Wallace Disney; her parents, Carson and Lucy Keel; and her brother, Bruce Keel.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Winters (Mike), and her son, Jim Disney (Tracy).

She leaves behind her grandchildren: Jonathan Stambaugh (Rebecca); Robyn Langley (Travis); Rachael Miller (Jordan); Justin Disney (Valerie); Noah Disney (Nicole); and Chloe Reynolds (Mathew).

Her legacy continues through her great-grandchildren: Lorelai, Josiah, Wren, Cartie, Clay, Rylee, Oliver, Owen, Malaya, Ophelia, Mathew Jr. and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family extends its sincere gratitude to Caris Healthcare, Signature Healthcare and the folks at Schubert Funeral Home for the kind and compassionate care they provided to Margaret.

A private family graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Piney Baptist Church or Mossy Grove Baptist Church.

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