Louisa Jane Lowe, Norma

Louisa Jane Lowe, a beloved member of the Norma, Tennessee, community, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2026. Born on November 15, 1936, Louisa was the cherished daughter of Finley Carroll and Vianna Massengale. Her life was a testament to the love and kindness she so freely gave to everyone she met. Louisa was a woman of many talents and interests, known for her warm spirit and generous heart. She dedicated over thirty years to teaching Children’s Sunday School at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church, a role that allowed her to touch the lives of countless young souls. Her dedication and passion for nurturing the next generation were evident in every lesson she taught.A gifted quilter and crocheter, Louisa spent many joyful hours creating beautiful works of art with her hands. Her creations were not just items of beauty but were filled with the love and warmth that she extended to all aspects of her life. Her family and friends were often the grateful recipients of her lovingly crafted pieces, which will continue to serve as cherished reminders of her skill and affection.

Louisa shared a special bond with her husband, with whom she enjoyed countless adventures. Together, they delighted in trips to Dollywood and cherished the peacefulness of excursion train rides. These experiences were not just about the destinations, but the precious time spent together, creating memories that would last a lifetime. Known for her open heart and welcoming nature, Louisa never met a stranger. Her genuine love for people was evident in her everyday interactions, and she had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel seen and valued. Her warmth and kindness left a lasting mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her. Louisa Jane Lowe’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and unwavering faith. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and the many lives she touched throughout her remarkable journey. She will be dearly missed, but her spirit and love will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her parents, Finley Carroll and Vianna Massengale Carroll; Husband, Hubert Lowe; daughter, Debra Lowe; and sister, Lucille German.

Survivors include her daughters, Diane Lowe Sherman (Max) and Patricia Lowe Adkins; brothers, Steve Carroll (Linda) and Clarence Carroll; grandchildren, Paul Sherman (Karen) and Jennifer Sherman Betts (Eston); and five great grandchildren, Ethan Sherman, Ava Sherman, Isla Sherman, Nolan Betts, and Remington Betts.

Services are as follows:

Visitation: Friday, October 2, 2026, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home from 5-7 PM.

Funeral Service: Immediately following Visitation

Graveside Service: Sunday, October 4, 2026, at Smoky Creek Baptist Church Cemetery starting at 2 PM.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is overseeing all arrangements. Holleygamble.com

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