Linda Sylvia Mikolajczyk McAuslan Cloutier, 93

Linda Sylvia Mikolajczyk McAuslan Cloutier passed away on October 5, 2026, at her home in The Glen in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was 93 years old.

Linda was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, to Frank and Katherine Mikolajczyk on April 13, 1933.

She attended the University of Massachusetts and graduated with a degree in Bacteriology. She and Roger J. Cloutier were married in 1954 in Granby, Massachusetts. After marriage, they lived in Brookhaven and Rochester, New York, and Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania before moving to Oak Ridge in 1959, making it their home for life.

Over the next 67 years, she made remarkable contributions to our community. Even with five children, Linda was called to service. She was an enthusiastic volunteer serving on the School Board for St. Mary’s, as a leader in the Girl Scouts, Manager at White Elephant, member of the Council of Catholic Women, St. Lucy’s Guild, Embroiderers Guild, Friends of the Library, and the Rotary Club. She worked to find housing for visiting young scholars at Oak Ridge Associated University and, along with her husband, routinely welcomed young people to their home if they needed shelter.

For years, she was an active member of “Swimmin’ Women” and in 1999, after the qualifying rounds in Tennessee, she placed nationally in the Senior Olympics competition in Orlando Florida, specializing in the butterfly and freestyle events. Linda worked in many forms of quilting, lacemaking, and all sorts of needlework, exhibiting her work and her collections. A member of the Embroiderers and Lace Guilds, she won several awards and was always willing to help others learn.

During her life she traveled to 48 states and a dozen foreign countries and most especially enjoyed visiting Poland, her ancestors’ homeland where she got to experience Polish culture and history firsthand. Linda delighted in family and celebrated with joy the great and small pleasures of everyday life, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a wonderful storyteller, and the little ones delighted at Linda’s ability to teach, play, tell tales and entertain in a non-stop series of activities that coupled humor with learning and adventures in nature. Her gifts and memories that she gave each of us will live on. She said as much in the dedication to her memoire: “May my place in your lives live on with your children. I hope that I have provided love and actions of how to have a fulfilling life.”

She was preceded in death by her husband Roger J. Cloutier and is survived by her five children Richard Cloutier (Peggy Kruse), Michelle Cloutier (Luis), Kathy Cloutier, Rita Minerd (Doug) and Raymond Cloutier (Renée) as well as many Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren, her sister Donna McDermott and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of The Glen for the loving and thoughtful care.

Memorial donations can be made in Linda’s name to Artists of Indian America, Inc. (Bonnie Jo Hunt) at 6636 Mossman Place, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 or St. Mary’s Catholic School at 323 Vermont Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Like this: Like Loading…