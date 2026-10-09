Linda Louise Moore, 78

Linda Louise Moore passed away on 9-29-26 due to a stroke. She was born 2-25-1948. Linda was a hardworking & dedicated employee at Walgreen’s for 54 years.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Ogle & Grace Moore, and brother Larry Moore.

She is survived by her daughter Kim Moore; grandchildren Kyelee, Kaylee and Jaydon; sister Laura Fudge; brother-in-law Ronnie Fudge; nieces Cheryl, Amanda and Brenda; great nephew Tysen; and great niece Ella, as well as many more relatives, friends & loved ones. Linda loved her 3 Grandchildren more than anything. She will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Weatherford Mortuary on Monday, October 12, 2026, with funeral services to follow at 8 p.m. Interment will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 13th at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

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