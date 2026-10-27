Leroy G. Chambers, 77

Mr. Leroy G. Chambers went home to be with the Lord, October 25, 2026, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Born in Harriman, TN on December 22, 1948 to Clarence and Lillie Chambers, Leroy lived his whole life in Roane County. Leroy attended Victory Temple Church where he was a member. He worked many years as a custodian with Roane County Schools where he later retired. Leroy later went back to work at H.T. Hackney where he was currently employed upon his passing. He will be loved and missed by family and friends.

He is preceded in death by Parents: Clarence and Lillie Chambers; Wife: Emma Jo Chambers; Brothers: James Chambers, Frank Chambers, and Charlies Chambers; and Sister: Barbara Chambers.

He is survived by:

Children: Leroy Chambers of Rockwood, Tennessee

Patrick Chambers of Harriman, Tennessee

Crystal Gail Chambers of Rockwood, Tennessee

George Chambers of Harriman, Tennessee

Leorna Chambers of Harriman, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Emory Grace Chambers

Brentley Chambers (Dawson)

Brother: Maynard Chambers of Harriman, Tennessee

Sisters: Christina Chambers of Alabama

Becky Chambers of Nashville, Tennesssee

Maggie Chambers of Kingston, Tennessee

The family will receive friends Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Woody Martin officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Leroy G. Chambers.

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