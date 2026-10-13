Lee “Sis” Howell, 71

Lee “Sis” Howell was born August 2, 1955. She lived most of her life in Oak Ridge, TN with brief residences in Frost Bottom near Oliver Springs, North Carolina and Massachusetts. She was a master painter who was in demand for her quality house painting for more than 30 years. She loved her craft and her clients. People would wait on their jobs to be done by her for months. Often the only woman on the job she had grit, skill and devotion to her craftsmanship which was evident in her finished projects.

Personally she was hardworking with high standards for quality, independent, funny, warm and generous. She was dearly loved by her family and friends who especially remember her sense of humor, wry smile and quick hug. Known for her peanut butter fudge, key lime pie, Grannie’s Mullins biscuits, but most for her deviled eggs at all family gatherings. Later in life she took up diamond art which family and friends cherish now since her passing on September 19, 2026. She is with her everloving Father in heaven and will be missed dearly here on earth.

She was preceded in death by her parents James Jackson Galbraith and Ellen Mullins Galbraith and her beloved Aunt Bobbie Smith of Karns and Uncle Michael and Annie Mullins of FL; Aunt Betty and Uncle LB Mullins and cousin Joy Mullins of Oliver Springs.

She is survived by her Aunt Mary Stinnett of Missouri and cousins Mike and Dana Eador of Missouri; and David and Angela Stinnett of Georgia; her brother and his wife Burt and Lori Galbraith of Lenoir City; cousins Scott and Marianne Smith and their son, Crue Smith of Karns; cousins Chuck and Debbie Derrick and their children of Clinton; Hank Mullins and his children of Oliver Springs; cousins Nathan and Matthew Mullins of Oak Ridge and Knoxville; second cousin Vicky May of Brevard, North Carolina.

A special thank you to David and Angela Stinnett who took Scooter to their farm in GA to give him a loving home which was a great gift to Lee. A very special thank you to Scott and Marianne Smith, Barbara Gardener and Vicky May who made her last months better by their many frequent visits and loving care.

The family will be holding a celebration of life at Weatherford Mortuary on Friday, October 16th at 6:30.

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