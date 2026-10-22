Kimberly Ann Morgan, Sunbright

Kimberly Ann Morgan passed away, Monday, October 19, 2026. Kim was born February 8, 1971 in Lorain, Ohio, where she attended school, married and raised her family. She later moved to Tennessee to be close to family.

Kim is survived by her husband, Brian Morgan

Daughter: Amber (Matt) Richards

Son: Jimmy (Hannah) Morgan

Granddaughter: Eleanor Richards

Mother: Delila (Gene) Mullins

Sister: Tabitha (Rick) Amador

The family will receive friends Friday, October 23, 2026, at Schubert Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 12:00 p. m. with Bro. Mike Hammond officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kimberly Ann Morgan.

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