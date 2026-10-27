Kenneth Ray Eddington, Daysville Community

Mr. Kenneth Ray Eddington, age 88, of the Daysville community, passed away Saturday October 24, 2026, at Cumberland Medical Center with his family by his side.

Kenneth worked many years in constructions for Highways Inc. And helped build many of the roads that everyone drives on today. He also enjoyed and loved gardening and selling and giving away the fruits of his labor. Kenneth also enjoyed yard sales and sitting up at the Hwy 127-yard sale every year. He had a passion for cast iron also.

He is preceded in death by wife of 66 years: Oval Lou Edington.

Parents: Gaither & Lissie Eddington.

Brothers: Carl, Ed, Bill, Robert, Jim and Austin.

Half-brother: John

Two half-sisters:

Four grandkids: Jamie McCloud, Ray Helton, Matthew Kerns and Samantha Kerns.

He is survived by children: Vickie & Tyree Powers, Ken Eddington, Kay Edington, Ramona & Dennis Kerns, Sandy & Charles Elmore, and Angelia Brown & Tommy Snow.

Special sister: Thelma Smith

Sister-in-love: Wanda Edington.

Grandson: Jeremy Lloyd, with whom he lived with and shared many outings with.

And a host of nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was a beloved Grandpa, Papaw, Pepaw and Paw to a lot of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve Mr. Kenneth Eddington during this time.

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