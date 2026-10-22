Kenneth “Ken” Smith, Wartburg

Kenneth “Ken” Smith passed away October 19, 2026. He was born September 8, 1946 in Columbia, Missouri.

Ken was a kind and loving husband to Trisha for 39 years. He is preceded in death by most of his family members including their infant daughter Marie Danielle Smith.

Ken and Trisha were always together 24/7/365, except when working for Morgan County Solid Waste at the convenience centers. Ken was loved by everyone except a couple of people.

Ken was, and still is, the light of Trisha’s life. As much as they were together, they never really realized how much they loved each other until they were apart even for 1 hour, let alone longer. Ken told Trisha years ago that he was saved and said he talked to the Lord often. Even our cats loved Ken and will miss him dearly.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Schubert Funeral Home from 6:00-7:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Keith Kilby officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kenneth “Ken” Smith.

Like this: Like Loading…