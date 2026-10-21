Justin Aaron Tilley, Rockwood

Justin Aaron Tilley, age 33 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17th, 2026, at his home. He was born on February 11th, 1993. Justin was born with cerebral palsy, but never let his disability limit him. He had the most funny personality and really enjoyed being able to get under someone’s skin or really make them grin. He had a love for movies, especially Toy Story, as well as country music and coffee. He spent all of his time with his family and lived a life well-loved by all of those around him who took such great care of him. His laughter, games, and conversations will be missed by those who loved him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his father: Jimmy Darrell Tilley; Grandparents: Susan and Jimmy Tilley, Wilma Cronan; cousins: Sheena Mayton & Danny Mayton.

He is survived by:

His loving family who took care of him: Tammie Brewer (Chris) and her son, Jonathan “Trapper”

Brother: Trevor Tilley (Madison) and their children: Makena and Tucker

Devin Lemons

Sisters: Cheyenne Jackson, Carma Jackson

Joyce Mayton (David Kilby) and their kids: Candace & Memphis

Aunts & Uncles: Rita Tilley, Bryan Tilley (Kayla), and Jeff Tilley (Stacy)

Caregivers: Lou Beasley, Ty Neely, and Shawana Green

Mother: Jennifer Jackson (Barry)

and a host of other extended family members and friends

Graveside and interment services will be held on Saturday, October 24th, 2026, at 1:00 pm ET in the Piney Cemetery in Oakdale. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Justin Aaron Tilley.

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