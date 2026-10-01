June Elizabeth Anderson Fritts, Rockwood

June Elizabeth Anderson Fritts was born in 1932 in Sequatchie, TN, to Ernest F. Anderson and Bertha Higginbotham Anderson. June grew up in Crossville, TN, where she graduated from Cumberland County High School.

She worked as the church secretary at First Baptist Church in Crossville and at the courthouse. She later was a bookkeeper for a hotel in Rockwood, TN. She was married to Harry E. Fritts who was a teacher in Morgan County and passed after 43 years of marriage to June in July 2013. She and Harry lived in Wartburg, TN, and then moved to Rockwood, TN, where they were active in South Harriman Baptist Church and other music-related community activities. She enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, canning and baking.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harry and her parents, as well as her brothers Wallace Edward Anderson and Ernest Herschel Anderson. She is survived by her nephews Michael and Stephen Anderson as well as her niece Gail Anderson Fisher, all of Chattanooga, TN. She was also close to her husband Harry’s nieces Melissa Mathis Mullins and Melinda Mathis Lee of Maryville, TN, and his nephew Billy Edward Mathis of Knoxville, TN, and David Mathis of TX, and their children.

June passed peacefully at Signature Health Care in Rockwood, TN, where she spent the last few years of her life. The family thanks the staff of SHC and of Gentiva Hospice, who were kind to June in her final years.

The family will have a graveside service October 16, 2026, at 1:00 in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of June Elizabeth Anderson Fritts.

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