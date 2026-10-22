Judith (Judy) C. Shaw, 83

Judith (Judy) C. Shaw, age 83, passed away on October 16, 2026. She was born on January 17, 1943. Judy was an x-ray technician who later became a beloved campground owner for several years. She made several friends along the way. She loved her granddaughters.

Judy was preceded in death by her mother Cleo Hoffman, father Vernon Hoffman, husband Jimmy Shaw, daughter Jodi Hendrickson-Williams, son William Halliday, and sister Suzanne Shutz.

She is survived by her granddaughters Joanna Phillips, Julia Williams, and Jennifer Williams, and son-in-law Jared Branham.

Judy’s family would like to thank her special friends Pam Wallace and Tricia Shaw.

The family will be holding a visitation in the chapel at Weatherford Mortuary on Monday, October 26th from 9:30-11:30, with a funeral service at 11:30. Graveside services are to follow at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Governor John Sevier Highway at 2:00.

Like this: Like Loading…