Juanita Prewitt, 85

Juanita Prewitt, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2026, at West Hill Rehab. Juanita was born in Fonde, Kentucky, to the late Matthew and Onelda Smith.

She loved her family, the Lord, her friends, and her dog Spencer, her beloved companion of eight years. She enjoyed laughing, pulling pranks, visiting haunted houses, going on cruises, spending time at amusement parks and discussing the bible with her son in law. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family.

Juanita was preceded in death by her first love, Rev. Homer Prewitt; her parents, Matthew and Onelda Smith; and her brothers, James Smith and Rodney Smith.

She is survived by her children, James Prewitt of Clinton, TN, and Teresa Holbert and husband Billy of Oak Ridge, TN. Grandchildren include Danny Holbert and wife Rebecca, Jessica Russell and husband Chris, Lindsey Greenleaf, along with eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.

She is also survived by her sister, Reba McClain of Taylor, MI; her brother Wayne Smith and wife Kay or Knoxville, TN; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she truly loved.

Funeral services for Juanita will be held Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Mott McKamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge. Receiving of friends and family will take place from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

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