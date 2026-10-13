John Scott Defenderfer, Powell

John Scott Defenderfer, of Powell, TN was born in Oak Ridge, TN, on November 28, 1963 and passed away at UT Hospital on October 9, 2026. He was the third child of Victor Robert Defenderfer Jr. and Eleanor Sue Modzik.

John was raised in Knoxville, TN, and graduated from Farragut High School in 1982. He worked at ORNL for 36 years where he most recently oversaw the SNS stores.

John was gifted with a beautiful heart and was a blessing to all that knew him. His big smile, wit, kindness, and honesty will be greatly missed by many.

John had many interests including bowling, basketball, working out, UT sports, ocean vacations, and car repair. He was a self-taught Mazda expert. In his mind a car was never “fixed” and needed some kind of continuous tweaking. Junkyards were a second home. He loved caring for his four cats and two 100+ gallon fish tanks. Whatever John did, work or fun, he approached it with great passion and enthusiasm. He gave it his all.

John is preceded in death by his father, Victor Robert Defenderfer, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Sue Modzik, his daughter, Megan Defenderfer, longtime girlfriend, Rebecca Greenep, brothers Robert (Tami), Jim, and Matthew (Jessamyn), and sister Sharon Defenderfer.

Services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home located at 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830. Visitation will be from 3:00-4:00 with the funeral held from 4:00-5:00. A graveside service will be held at the Phillippi Cemetery in Mountain City, TN, on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 1:00.

Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations is assisting the Defenderfer family.

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