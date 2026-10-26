Jerry Wayne White, 73

Jerry Wayne White, born October 28, 1952, passed away on October 22, 2026, just six days shy of his 74th birthday.

Jerry was a one-of-a-kind person whose outgoing personality and wonderful sense of humor brought laughter and joy to those around him. He had a way of making people feel welcome, and his presence left a lasting impression on the lives of those who knew and loved him.

Faith was an important part of Jerry’s life. For many years, he served as the choir director at Kellytown Baptist Church, sharing his love of music and his faith with his church family. Through his years of service, he touched many lives and became a meaningful part of a community that meant so much to him.

He proudly served his country as a veteran of the Army National Guard. He served for 6 years.

Jerry was also deeply involved in his community, serving on the Board of Directors of the Historical Society for many years.

One of the greatest blessings of Jerry’s life was his marriage to his beloved wife, Phyllis. Together, they shared 54 years of marriage, building a life filled with memories, love, and companionship. Their years together stand as a testament to a lasting commitment and a lifetime of shared experiences.

Preceded in death by his beloved parents, Fred and Inez White, as well as Phyllis’s parents, Shirley and Agnes Daniels.

Jerry’s greatest legacy will live on through the family he loved. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Phyllis White; his children, Kristy (Kevin) Seeber, Korey (Myranda) White, and Kasey White; his grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Jared) Miller, Karson Seeber, Kylee, Khloee, Kinzlee, Trinity White, Keigan (Meghan) White, Keylon White, and Kasen White. He also leaves behind his beloved great-grandchildren, Crew Miller and Riley White.

Jerry is also survived by his brother, Ricky (Danita) White; his aunt, Chris White; several nieces and nephews; and several special cousins who held a special place in his life. Along with other family and friends.

Jerry will be remembered for his humor, and outgoing spirit, his faith, and the love he gave to those around him. Through his military service, his dedication to his church and community, and the laughter and memories he shared with his family, he made a lasting impact that will not be forgotten.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23

To leave a note for Jerry’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

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