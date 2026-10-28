Jerry Lynn Hatmaker, Briceville

Jerry Lynn Hatmaker, of Briceville, passed away on October 26, 2026, at the age of 79. He was born on April 28, 1947, in Briceville.

Jerry served for several years in the Army. He was also a member of 1st Baptist Church of Briceville. In his free time, he loved fishing and collecting guns, interests that brought him enjoyment throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela “Pam” Hatmaker; his parents, Leo Hatmaker and Ruby Rhea Hatmaker; his brothers, Randal Hatmaker and Gary Lee Hatmaker Sr.; his sister, Judy Ramey; his daughter-in-law, Mary Hunley Hatmaker; and his aunts, Helen Rhea and Mary Rhea.

Jerry is survived by his son, Dennis Hatmaker; his daughters, Deborah White and her husband Dustin White of Halls; Darlene Hatmaker of Briceville. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Deborah and John Ricketts; his sisters-in-law, Margie Lester, Kathy Hatmaker, and Mary Nell Moore; his grandchildren, Dalton Hatmaker, Emily Perkins, Allyson Perkins, Steven Seiber (Keila), and Lisa (Sam Kitts),. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Isaiah Seiber, Caidyn Seiber, and Jules Kitts.

Jerry will also be remembered by special friends who shared in his life and memories, including Susan Disney, Jeremiah and Brianna Wilson, Katie Brown, and Kay Seiber.

He will be remembered with love by his family and friends, and his memory will remain a lasting blessing to all who knew him.

Like this: Like Loading…