Jennifer L. Kitts, Knoxville

Jennifer L. Kitts, 54, of Knoxville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 8, 2026, in Knoxville.



She was preceded in death by her mother Joyce Summey, father Siler Kitts, grandmother Ruby Ford, grandmother Erlie Summey and her brother Michael Kitts.



Jennifer is survived by her husband of 27 years, Roger Vance; her daughters Emily Beeler and Lacey Ulland; stepchildren Roger Lynn, Jackie, Ashley and Shannon Vance; father Billy Summey; aunt Wanda Sue Godsey; special cousin Debbie Houser; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her brothers Randy, Ricky, Mark, Tim, Tom, and Jeff Kitts.



Jennifer loved to sit on her front porch listening to the radio while watching the hummingbirds and loved going to Huck Finn’s for a meal with her family. She loved playing with children, especially the neighborhood children who came down to see her almost every day. She never met a stranger; she had a loving and caring heart towards all those she met. She loved animals of all types. Jennifer was a member of the Rockford Baptist Church.



Services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at Companion Funeral & Cremation Services, Oak Ridge Chapel, 653 Briarcliff Avenue, Oak Ridge TN. Family will meet with friends from 2-3 pm, with service beginning at 3pm, Pastor Gary Hannah officiating.

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