Jeanette Cox, Kingston

Jeanette Cox, age 74, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at her residence on October 6, 2026. She was born on April 21, 1952, in Oakdale, Tennessee, and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Jeanette was a graduate of Roane County High School. Throughout her working years, she worked as a beautician and dental assistant and later as a medical assistant at Oak Ridge Pediatrics. She was of the Baptist faith. Jeanette had a creative spirit and enjoyed oil painting and sketching. She will be remembered for the love she shared with her family and for the many special memories she created throughout her life. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Cora Lawson, and her sister, Diane Maxwell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James Cox of Kingston; her daughter, Jana Guymon and husband, Jon, of Kingston; her brother, Roger Lawson, of Kingston; and her grandchildren, Noah Guymon and wife, Ginna, and Joseph Guymon, all of Kingston.



Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2026, at Fraker Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. David Coffman officiating. Private graveside service will follow at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery, with Rev. David Coffman officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome@gmail.com

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