James Allen Green, 78

James Allen Green, born November 15, 1947, in Anderson County, TN, passed away on September 20, 2026. James grew up in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School. In 1967, James enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. James was a very talented man. He loved drawing and sketching and was also known as a “jack of all trades”. His skills seemed endless. He worked as a heavy machine operator, security guard, truck driver, and master plumber, and he owned his own plumbing business. James could build anything and loved traveling. He loved driving the “Big Rig” and hitting the road, but more than that, James loved studying the Bible and sharing the message of God in church.

James is preceded in death by his parents, James Isaac and Myrtle Belvia Green, and brother Ralph Dewaine Green.

James is survived by his son, Jason Green; daughter, Stacy Justice (Mark); brothers, Harold Lee Green, Curtis Leon Green (Brenda), and Danny Owen Green (Kathy); and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Private services for James will be held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. Holleygamble.com

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