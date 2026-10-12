Jaci Buckner Harris, 67

Jaci Buckner Harris was always interested in other people. Friends, colleagues, store clerks, neighbors, students, and patients-all merited her time and attention for a bit of conversation or a warm hello. Fellow Clinton Senior High School graduates (Class of 1977) remember her as well-read, funny, smart, and vibrant. She was the kind of person you looked forward to interacting with.

Jaci had a big heart, a tart tongue (at times), and a nimble sense of humor. She considered clever wordplay, silly memes, and life’s “ha ha” moments better than vitamins, best taken in daily doses and shared liberally with friends, too.

Jaci held 2 degrees with one from the University of Tennessee in Early Childhood Development and one from South College in Physical Therapist Assistant. She worked with several well-respected regional agencies during her years as a physical therapy assistant and especially loved working with older patients to help them regain a measure of their strength, mobility, and independence.

Jaci’s interests and talents were many and varied: she was a huge fan of the Vols, Dancing With The Stars, and classic cars-especially 2 of her late father’s favorites (a prairie bronze Mustang he bought new in 1965 and a 1960 red MGA Roadster). That sporty red convertible was her high school car and it matched Jaci’s personality to a “T”-friendly, fun-loving, and open for adventure to be found along the way. Classmates may remember our hobby-themed senior pictures and Jaci’s in particular. She’s sitting behind the steering wheel, turned and smiling across the back at the camera, her reflection captured in the glossy paint the MGA. Somehow, her “hop in, let’s go!” is captured there in the image too. Decades later, Jaci would be an active member in the Clinton Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, a club her father helped to found. Jaci belonged to the Girl Scouts of America (another family affair that had her mom serving as a leader at one point), was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton, and helped manage the Clinton Sharks (the competitive swim team). And cheered for her daughter Madison from the sidelines!

As a pre-teen, she was a steady postcard pen pal over many summer-long family vacations and a generous in later years as she brought along friends and pets. There were many beach trips focused solely on soaking up the sun and kicking back and relaxing.

Jaci sent exuberant emoji-filled birthday greetings, could chat anyone, and collected vintage sterling silver Siam jewelry. A self-proclaimed “bohemian hippy chick,” she wore multiples of everything-bracelets, rings, and necklaces-all at once, all the time. The effect produced a lovely, twinkling melody unique to her.

Jaci always had a special bond with animals dating back to her childhood family pets. She fed a scrawny kitten, “Ferd”, with an eyedropper, who then grew into the sleek “Ferdinand” who didn’t so much purr as rumble like a ’65 Mustang. Later pets included Romeo the Yorkie and several cats of various stripes and personalities. The last one, Pippen, a jet black cat of fierce loyalty who provided a full repertoire of cat-antics, “commentary”, and comfort.

But her greatest pride and joy was reserved for her daughter, Madison/”Madi” and granddaughter Raelyn. Jaci loved being their mom and grandmother. She was a hands-on mom and enjoyed supporting Madi in her many school activities including show choir, volleyball, swimming, and preparing for prom, college scouting, and graduation preparation.

Jaci is survived by daughter Madison “Madi” Harris and granddaughter Raelyn, mother Marilyn Buckner, Michael and Michelle Buckner (brother and sister-in-law) and niece Savannah Buckner and nephew Bradley Buckner. She is predeceased by her father Richard Buckner Sr., brother Richard Buckner Jr., grandfather Ed, grandmother Mary, and great grandmother Irene Hall.

The family will receive friends and hold a memorial service at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Monday (10/12) starting at 6:30pm.

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