Henry Fred McBee, Clinton

Henry Fred McBee, age 82, of Clinton, passed away on September 30, 2026, at Methodist Medical Center. He was born on January 20, 1944, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Charles and Anna Mae McBee.

Henry worked as a supervisor at Kenworth of Knoxville for many years and attended Northwest Baptist Church until his health declined. He had a lifelong love of fishing and was happiest with a fishing pole in his hand. He also enjoyed anything related to firearms and took great pride in his gun collection.

Above all, Henry loved his family. Time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren meant more to him than anything else. They were his greatest joy, and the memories they shared will remain close to their hearts.

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Jane McBee, and his siblings, Mary Kelley, Charlotte Lee, Charles McBee, and Bea Hatmaker.

He is survived by his children, Allen McBee and wife Michelle, Lisa Kitts and husband Darrell, and Kristy Pettiford and husband Terry; grandchildren, Holly Patterson and husband Josh, Whitney Pettiford, Wesley Pettiford and Tyler, and Amelia Holbert and husband Brendan; brother, Mack McBee and wife Judy; sister, Betty Meredith; special friend, Sharon Lowe; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

Holleygamble.com

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