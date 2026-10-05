Helen Louise Ballew, 94, Harriman

Helen Louise Ballew, age 94, of Harriman passed away Sunday, October 4, 2026. Born October 5, 1930 to Thomas and Sudie Billings Hixson. Louise was raised on a farm with five brothers and three sisters. She graduated from Midway High School and worked at Harriman Hosiery Mill, was a licensed beautician, was an aide at the hospital, and retired from Home Beneficial in Oak Ridge. Louise was a lifelong member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed collecting recipes, baking, being outdoors, visiting family, friends, and traveling with Glenn all over the United States.

Preceded in death by sisters: Jessie Hixson, Barbara Guinn, and Edna Rucker.

Brothers: Roy, Tom Jr., Charlie Mack, Willie and Boyd Hixson.

Survived by her husband Glenn Ballew. Louise and Glenn married October 29, 1954.

Special nieces that she loved as daughters, Cindy and Connie Guinn.

Louise is one of the sweetest people you would ever meet and is dearly loved by her husband, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Thursday, October 8, 2026 at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Graveside service at 2:00 pm in Roane Memorial Gardens with Pastor Gary Lynn. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church building fund. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Ballew Family.

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