Great Smoky Mountains National Park Reminds Visitors: Approaching Elk is Both Dangerous and Illegal

Photo by Paul Driessche

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park warns visitors that approaching elk is dangerous and illegal. With the elk rut (mating season) underway, elk are particularly aggressive.

Recently, several visitors were injured after getting too close to elk. Over the weekend, one individual suffered an arm puncture and received a citation for violating park regulations.

Few sights rival the spectacle of a herd of elk during the fall rut. Bulls compete for dominance by clashing antlers and bellowing loud bugles across the landscape. Elevated testosterone levels during the rut can make bulls more defensive or aggressive toward perceived threats—including people, vehicles and pets. Meanwhile, cows remain protective of their calves, adding to overall herd stress.

Elk are the largest animals in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, with bulls weighing up to 1000 pounds. Although they may appear gentle, elk can be dangerous if they feel threatened. To ensure the safety of both wildlife and people, the NPS reminds visitors to follow these regulations:

Keep your distance: It is illegal to approach elk within 25 yards (75 feet) or at any distance that causes an animal to change its behavior because of your presence. Violations may result in injury and/or fines or arrest.

Back away if approached: It is your responsibility to maintain the safe legal distance between you and an elk. If an elk approaches you, calmly move away from the animal.

Respect closures and staff direction: Fields around Oconaluftee and Cataloochee are closed to all visitors during the rut. Do not stop on roadways when viewing wildlife and respect all closures. Follow instructions from park rangers and volunteers when viewing wildlife.

Stay alert and slow down: Wildlife frequently cross roadways. Obey posted speed limits and always remain attentive when driving through the park.

View wildlife from your vehicle safely: Use designated pull‑offs and ensure your vehicle is completely off the roadway without obstructing traffic.

Photo by Paul Driessche

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