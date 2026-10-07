Gordon Wayne Cagle Jr, Clinton

With great sadness and much love, the Cagle family announces the passing of Gordon Wayne Cagle, Jr. of Clinton, on October 4, 2026, at the age of 83.

Gordon will be deeply missed by his brother, Roy Cagle; his son, Dawson Wayne Cagle; his daughter, Davilyn Cagle Huffaker; his son-in-law, Michael James Huffaker; his granddaughter, Eiley Jane Huffaker, and many friends and family.

He is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Berry Cagle; his brother, James Harvey Cagle; and his parents, Gordon Sr. and Mildred Dawson Cagle.

The Cagle family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at First Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Terry Baker officiating. On Friday, October 16, 2026, at 11:00 am, Gordon will be laid to rest alongside his wife, Carolyn at Ouachita Cemetery in Donaldson, Arkansas, with a graveside service.

Funeral arrangements and remembrances are being managed by the Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee (www.Holleygamble.com) and by Smith Funeral Home in Arkadelphia, Arkansas (www.Smithfamilycares.com).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you take a walk in the woods and think of Gordon on his eternal hunt for wildflowers, waterfalls, and more firewood. Alternatively, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association (https://donate.American Diabetes Association).

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