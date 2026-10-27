Glenn Cannon Hickman, 78, born July 14, 1948, to the late Rev. Murrell “MC” and Iphijean “Jean” Hickman, gained his eternal rest on October 22, 2026.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Michael Hickman and Jerry Hickman; grandparents, James and Prudence Hickman, and Roy and Sophie Smith; brother-in-law, Alvin Wilkie; son, Harold Hall; and sisters-in-law, Oneita (George) Moore, Veronica Hall, and Sheila Hall.

A 1966 graduate of Abington High in Bristol, VA, Glenn served his country in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division at Ft. Bragg, NC, following his high school graduation.

Glenn loved sports, especially the UT Vols and the Dallas Cowboys. He played baseball and basketball, and he absolutely loved fishing and hunting.

Glenn was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, where he served on the usher board. He also served on the Roane County Community Usher Board.

Glenn enjoyed his family life more than anything else. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and dedicated wife, Virginia ‘Jo’; sons, Shane (Renee) Hall, Allen (Ashley) Hickman, and Sheldon Hickman; daughters, Danielle (Ronnie) Scott and Jerri (Towan) Siler; and daughter-in-law, Shonda Hall. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Terae, Terrance, Terrell, Kyra, Payton, Brennen, Xavier, Christopher, Towan II, Joseph, Brian, Bralee, Laken, Avianna, Kamani, and Jaylah; and 7 great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his brother, Gary (Rosalyn) Hickman; sister, Donna Wilkie; aunt Alma Davis; brothers-in-law, Tony Hall and Terry (Nancy) Hall; and sisters-in-law, Sue Gallaher and Deborah Hill.

Glenn enjoyed daily conversations with his cousins Jeanie Martin, Lisa Hickey, Gralin Smith, and Jackie Moore. He also leaves special friends Laura Anne Winton, John Clemmons, Fran Jones, as well as nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31st, 2026, from 11:00-1:00 pm ET at the St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in Harriman, TN. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm ET. Graveside and committal service will be held on Sunday, November 1st, 2026, at 2:00 pm ET in the Pleasant Hill AME Zion Church Cemetery in the Bakewell community of Soddy Daisy, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Glenn Cannon Hickman.

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