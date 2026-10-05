Gilbert “Gil” Boundy, 85

Gil (Don’t call me Gilbert) Boundy, passed away on September 29, 2026.

Dad was perhaps the most practical man on earth. He just liked to know what his job was. If you told him to go to the Antarctic to interview some potentially criminal penguins, he would probably say, “OK. I’ll pack my warm clothes.” As a pilot, he was comfortable with all the rules and regulations that went with flying. He was also a firearms instructor at the FBI, and he was good at that, not only because he was an excellent shot, but because he respected the rules and was a good teacher.

That didn’t mean he was a slave to the rules. He was fond of saying “It’s important to know the rules so you’re thinking clearly when you need to break them.” Despite his obvious no-nonsense character, he had a keen appreciation of the absurd. He always enjoyed a poorly crafted science fiction B-movie – the kind where you can see the strings holding up the flying saucer and aliens are actors in rubber suits with ping-pong ball eyes.

Dad was never pretentious and had respect for people from all walks of life, especially those who were not born into wealth and privilege. Most importantly, Dad was generous and loyal. He helped out friends and strangers alike and never expected anything in return. If he thought you were a genuinely good person, he would accept you with all of your faults. As his sons, we are grateful for that.

Dad. Thanks for all you taught us about life and about being a decent person. We will miss you.

The family will hold a Celebration of Gil’s life from 5:00-7:00 pm on Monday, October 5, 2026, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. Holleygamble.com

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