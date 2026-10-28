Gary C. Tindell, Clinton

Gary C. Tindell, age 68 of Clinton, TN, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 24, 2026. He was born January 12, 1958, in Clinton, TN to the late Charles Clifford and Katie (White) Tindell.

Gary was an amazing husband, father and grandfather and loved his family. He was the most joyous person to be around. Gary loved to crack jokes and was the best storyteller ever. He had a big heart and took care of a lot of people throughout his lifetime. God called him to be an ordained minister in 1995.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Carolyn Rawlinson.

Gary is survived by his lovely wife of 48 years Linda Tindell of Clinton, TN; sons Yancey Jeffries and wife Jeanette of Oak Ridge, TN, and Garland Tindell of Clinton, TN. He also leaves behind his children Alexa Tindell of Clinton, TN and William Tindell of CA; grandchildren Gabriel Jeffries, Corry Jeffries, Eric Williams, Miles Webb, and Ayla Jeffries all of Oak Ridge, TN.

No services to be announced.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Gary Tindell.

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