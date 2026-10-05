Faith Trusten McGinnis Gann, Pine Orchard

Faith Trusten McGinnis Gann, 42, of Pine Orchard. Passed away on September 30th 2026.

Faith was born on June 25, 1984. In Westland Michigan. Throughout her life she was known for always being willing to help someone. Having a heart of gold. She loved God dearly.

Faith is survived by her husband Johnny Gann, her daughter Audrey Gann, her mother Deborah McGinnis. Her sister’s Carol Lay and Tammy West, her brother Ronald Heuser and a host of nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her father Arnold McGinnis, and her sister’s Diana Seay, Rose Manners, Pamela Watts, and Rhonda Jones.

Those who knew and loved Faith will forever cherish the memories they made together and the love she shared.

The family has chosen cremation. No services will be scheduled.

Psalms 23

1 The lord is my shepherd I shall not want.

2 he maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside still waters.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Faith Trusten McGinnis Gann.

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