Ethan Wade Dickerson, 26, Paradise, KS

Ethan Wade Dickerson, 26, of Paradise, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 28, 2026, in an automobile accident south of Paradise.

Ethan was born June 21, 2000, in Hays, Kansas, the son of David L. and Stephanie B. (Stielow) Dickerson. He grew up in the Paradise, Natoma, and Russell areas, where the land, livestock, and agricultural community around him shaped him into a great stockman and steward of the land.

From an early age, Ethan had a natural ability with livestock, a fierce competitive drive, and the kind of determination that rarely let him do anything halfway. He was active in 4-H and FFA, earning the distinction of Kansas FFA State Star Farmer in 2019 and becoming a national finalist in Beef Production. Ethan helped his family win many national champion banners across multiple breeds and competed fiercely in junior cattle shows. He was a member of the National Junior Red Angus Association, National Junior Angus Association, and National Junior Charolais Association. Ethan was loved and respected by his fellow junior members and made many lifelong friends through the cattle industry. He had a gift for making people feel like they belonged. Whether someone was outgoing or hanging quietly at the edge of the crowd, Ethan pulled them in, made the introduction, and made sure no one was left standing on the outside. One of his greatest gifts was to notice the people who weren’t being noticed. Elected by his peers, he served on the National Junior Red Angus Board and was elected President of the National Junior Red Angus Association. As an adult, he continued developing his leadership within agriculture as a member of the Evolving Ag Leaders Coalition.

In 2019, Ethan graduated from Natoma High School and followed his ranching roots by pursuing an associate’s degree in animal agriculture at Butler County Community College in El Dorado, Kansas.

After college, Ethan returned to his family’s Bar S Ranch in Russell to do what he loved most—raise great Red Angus cattle. Ethan understood livestock, loved the work, and wasn’t afraid of anything that came with it. If a bull needed to be chased out of a pond, Ethan was the kind of man who would grab a kayak and go after him—whooping and hollering as he paddled.

Gregarious and magnetic, Ethan could fill a room without trying. He was intelligent, driven, and a natural leader. He was also opinionated, sarcastic, and famously hard-headed—qualities those who loved him knew weren’t defects so much as his standard operating system. Ethan said what he thought, wasn’t particularly shy about telling you, and could usually make you laugh somewhere in the process.

But beneath that fire was tremendous loyalty. When Ethan loved someone, he loved them fiercely.

He served his community as a volunteer firefighter and was a member of Otterbein Church in Russell. On September 27, 2025, Ethan married Alexx “Lexi” F. Starr in Kearney, Nebraska. Together they were preparing for Ethan’s newest and most important role: becoming a dad. Their baby, Renley Wade, is due in late October.

He is survived by his wife, Lexi Dickerson, and their baby, Renley Wade, who is expected in late October; his parents, David L. and Stephanie B. Dickerson of Paradise; his brothers, Grady Dickerson and Jayce Dickerson, both of Paradise; his grandparents, David and Judy Dickerson of Cedar Hill, Texas and Ken and Pat Stielow of Russell, Kansas; along with extended family and a wide circle of friends, neighbors, and members of the agricultural community whose lives were changed by knowing him. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Chris Stielow.

Ethan leaves behind a life far larger than the 26 years in which he lived it. He will be remembered for his work ethic and ambition, quick wit and sharp opinions, loyalty, leadership, and unmistakable presence.

Somewhere in Heaven, there’s a pasture of Reds grazing quietly. They lift their heads as a stockman pulls up, puts his truck in park, and surveys the herd.

They’re in good hands now—and they will be for eternity.

A Graveside service for Ethan will be at 11 am, Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at the Russell City Cemetery. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2026 at 2 pm at the Bar S Ranch sale barn.

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