Ernest Tedder Jr, Harriman

Ernest Tedder Jr., age 86 of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, after a long hard-fought battle with cancer.

Ernest was born on August 29, 1940, and was lifelong resident of Roane County, living primarily in the Little Emory and Clax Gap communities, and was a graduate of Harriman High School. He was a member of Harriman Church of Christ.

He worked for many years at Roane Hosiery and K-25 before retiring from Y-12. Ernest was a jack of many trades and enjoyed working in his machine shop, fishing, farming, hunting, restoring and working on antique tractors, and attending his grandson’s baseball games.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest E. Tedder Sr. and Nannie Phillips Tedder; his brothers, Carl Tedder and Charles Tedder; and his sisters, Geneva Tedder, Gladys Tedder, Lucille Bowman, and Betty Tedder.

He is survived by the love of his life, Barbara Young Tedder, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. He is also survived by his two sons, Edward Tedder and wife Patty of Friendsville, Tennessee, and Marty Tedder and wife Robin of Harriman, Tennessee.

His three grandchildren and one great-grandchild were the apple of his eye: Carrie Koehler and husband Michael of Knoxville, Jace Tedder and wife Laci of Harriman, Cole Tedder of Harriman, and great-grandchild Levi Koehler of Knoxville.

The family would like to thank the staff at Signature Health Care of Rockwood, Amedisys Hospice and Home Health Care, and Professional Case Management for providing excellent care during his final days.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside service will be held on 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Dyllis Baptist Church Cemetery, with Matthew Peters officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Dyllis Baptist Church Cemetery, 530 Dyllis Road Harriman, TN 37748.

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