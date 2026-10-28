Employee giving campaign at Fox Toyota generates $4,000 for Roane State student scholarships

A shared commitment to student success is opening new doors for Anderson County students thanks to a donation from Fox Toyota in Clinton.

Through an employee giving campaign, Fox Toyota employees raised $2,000 to support Roane State Foundation scholarships. That contribution was then matched by Toyota Corporation over the summer, bringing the total gift to $4,000 for Middle College students in Anderson County for the current academic year.

Middle College provides high school students the opportunity to begin earning college credits while completing their high school education. Participants can complete up to 60 credit hours, allowing them to graduate high school with the equivalent of junior standing in college and a significant head start on a degree or career.

“We are honored to support the great work of Roane State Foundation through this employee giving campaign and corporate match,” said Bryan Hedden, general manager of Fox Toyota. “These funds, raised by Fox Toyota employees and Toyota Corporate matching, will proudly support future members of the community’s workforce.”

Roane State Foundation scholarships help remove financial barriers for students pursuing their educational goals through the Middle College program.

“Increased access to scholarships and improved tools in the classroom create opportunities for students to succeed without barriers,” said Scott Niermann, executive director of Roane State Foundation. “We are grateful for the partnership we have built with Fox Toyota and for their investment in student success. This gift will have a meaningful impact on students as they work toward their academic and career goals.”

Fox Toyota has served East Tennessee since 1944 and remains committed to supporting the communities where its employees and customers live and work. Additional information is available online at foxtoyotaclinton.com.

For details on student scholarship programs or to make a gift to support Roane State students, visit roanestate.edu/foundation or email foundationdept@roanestate.edu.

Representatives of Fox Toyota in Clinton present Roane State Foundation with a $4,000 check to support student scholarships. Pictured at far right with Roane State Foundation are (L-R) Pamela Rudnitzki, Joy Goldberg (board member and scholarship committee chair), and JoRene Finnell.

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