Elaina M. Fagan, Rising Fawn, GA

Mrs. Elaina M. Fagan, age 76, a resident of Rising Fawn, Georgia passed away Friday, October 16, 2026 at the Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was born September 7, 1950 in Patterson, New Jersey. She was a lifelong member of the Dogwood Baptist Church in Cumberland County, Tennessee and was a 1967 graduate of Cumberland County High School. Elaina was entrepreneur and very creative, and not the least of which was a crafter extraordinaire. She is remembered and celebrated as being fun, full of life, and loved to laugh.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Willis & Henry Fagan, Brothers: Marion Fagan, and Ronald Fagan; and Niece: Janell Fagan Wolfe.

Survivors Include:

Husband: Steven Holyfield

Brothers: David Fagan (Lynn), Jerry Fagan, Stan Fagan (Linda Davis), and Barry Fagan

Nieces and Nephews: Elliot Fagan (Nichole), Orion Fagan (Melanie), Rowan Fagan (Melissa), Kristin Fagan Overbury (Seth), Merridonna Fagan, Rachel Fagan, and Asher Fagan

And many great nieces, great nephews, other friends, and relatives.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 23, 2026 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 pm. ET at Dogwood Baptist Church (34 Old Gordon Rd, Grandview, TN 37337). A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. ET in the Dogwood Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow in the Dogwood Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Elaina M. Fagan.

Like this: Like Loading…