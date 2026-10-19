Doris Wells Pierce, 96, LaFollette

Doris Wells Pierce, age 96, of LaFollette, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at her home surrounded by her family.

Doris was born October 25, 1929, in Elk Valley, TN. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge for over 50 years, she also enjoyed singing in the choir at church. Doris drove a school bus for the City of Oak Ridge Schools for 27 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Pierce; by parents, Floy and Flora Wells; by brother, Floy Wells, Jr. and sister, Billie Morris.

She is survived by her sons, Harold Pierce and wife Debbie of LaFollette and Gary Pierce; by grandchildren, Lauren Pierce of Chattanooga and Hannah Bartlay of Georgia; by step-grandchildren, Christina Cadle of LaFollette, Courtney Adcock of Knoxville and Justin Adcock of Portland, Oregan; by step-great-grandson, Jacob Cadle of LaFollette, also by several nieces and nephews and special friends, Judy Brown and Glenda Fritts.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, October 20, 2026, between the hours of 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN. Funeral service will follow visitation with Dr. Steve McDonald officiating. A graveside service will follow funeral service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations is assisting the Pierce family.

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