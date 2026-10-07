Denise Marie Dziura, Andersonville

Denise Marie Dziura, of Andersonville, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2026, at the age of 68.

Born in Lakehurst, New Jersey on December 15, 1957, she was the daughter of Charles and Josphine Dziura who preceded her in death.

She was a woman of the Catholic faith and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Norris. She found great joy in the simple things in life, especially reading, gardening, spending time with her beloved cats, and enjoying the occasional visit to the famous Big Ed’s Pizza. During her years living in Key West, she worked as a chef, and her love of cooking remained a cherished part of her life throughout the years.

She had a warm and welcoming spirit and made friends easily wherever she went. She was naturally social, enjoyed the company of others, and had a way of making people feel at home. Above all, she possessed a pure and genuinely good soul—a rare and beautiful quality that those who knew and loved her will remember always.

She will be greatly missed by her siblings, Dotty (Dan) Hotin of Manchester, NH, Diane (Doug) of Andersonville, Cathy (Rick) Morin of Manchester, NH, Chuck (Debbie) Dziura of Penacook, NH; special friends, Heather, Sherri, Jimmy, and Sally; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends who she loved dearly.

Receiving of friends will be from 5:00-7:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, October 9, 2026. On Saturday, October 10, 2026, family and friends will gather at New Home Baptist Church in Andersonville for a funeral service honoring Denise beginning at 5:00 pm. Rev. Brian Riggs will be officiating the service.

To honor Denise and her love for animals, in lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Norris Animal Shelter (contact number: 865-494-7645) or a local animal shelter of your choice.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Dziura family. www.holleygamble.com.

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