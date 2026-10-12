Debra Gail Adkins Smith passed away on September 30th, 2026.

Beloved wife of Carl Anthony Smith; loving mother of Brian Sheldon (Paulene), Darrell Kearney, Dorinda Smith Siler, Darlene Smith Austin (Shawn), Sharon Miller (Reese)

Grandmother of Kymberlee, Isaac, Jordan, Hannah, Cameron,

Matthew, Kelsey, Matt, Luke and other grandchildren along with 5 Great grandchildren. Beloved sister-in-law of Linda Smith.

She was survived by a host of nieces and nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Bowling; and her father, Charles Adkins. Her sisters Connie and Barbara Brothers Jerry, Donnie and Glen. Her grandparents Sadie and Walter Sampsel

Age 64 years,she was a native of Wartburg TN. and a resident of Oak Ridge,TN.

She was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church of Powell, TN

She loved karaoke, cooking, gospel music, and Fried Chicken.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time.

To leave a note for the family or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.jacksonfuneralservices.com

Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of all arrangements

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