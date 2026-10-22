Deborah “Debby” Long Kable, Rockwood

Mrs. Deborah “Debby” Long Kable, age 67, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in Rockwood. She was born May 25, 1959, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Debby was a member of the Rockwood Bible Methodist Church and was a Licensed Practical Nurse (L.P.N.) serving most of her career at Harriman Care and Rehab and caring for many patients in Home Health. She was a 1977 graduate of Rockwood High School and also the T.C.A.T. School of Nursing.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Adrian G. Cates; and husband Dave “C.B. Man” Kable.

Survivors include:

Mother: Eleanor Cates

Brothers & Sisters-in-law: Ken Long (Patty)

John Oliver Cates (Linda)

Special Friends: Anita and Enza

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 23, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Dale Chapman officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Deborah “Debby” Long Kable.

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