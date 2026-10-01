David Charles Whitsel, Silver Springs, FL

David Charles Whitsel, age 62, of Silver Springs, Florida, passed away on September 28, 2026.

David was born in Iowa to the late Chuck and Kay Whitsel. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tommy Whitsel; his sister, Terry Flathers; his brother-in-law, Thunder, husband of Terry Flathers; and his grandparents, Helen I. and Carl R. Thomas Jr.

David worked as an industrial painter and was known as a hardworking man who enjoyed life and the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, shooting, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and taking cruises. He especially loved the mountains of Tennessee, a place that always held a special place in his heart.

David also had a strong desire to serve others. While living in Petros, Tennessee, he volunteered as a first responder and served as Fire Chief of the Petros Fire Department. His willingness to help others and serve his community was an important part of his life.

David was married to Edwina Armes Whitsel for 26 years. Although they later divorced, they shared many years of life together.

He is survived by his sister, Lisa Melancon; his nephews, Jason Adams and Jacob Whitsel; his niece, Destiny Flathers; his close friends, Jimmy and Maria Branson; and other family members and friends who will remember him with love.

David will be remembered for his independent spirit, his love of the outdoors, his Harley, his enjoyment of cruises, and his deep appreciation for the Tennessee mountains.

David will be cremated, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to post the obituary for David Charles Whitsel.

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