David “Aaron” Francis, Mossy Grove



Aaron Francis 9/25/81-10/16/26

David “Aaron” Francis, 45, of Mossy Grove, passed away on October 16th, 2026. Aaron was a 1999 graduate of Wartburg Central High. He joined the United States Air Force after 9-11. He served 8 years as a member of 45th Reconnaissance Squadron, serving as an Airborne Mission Systems Craftsman and flying on the Cobra jet. He stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska. Aaron was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Aaron enjoyed hunting, fishing and drawing. He loved and was very proud of his three children.

Aaron was proceeded in death by his grandparents, JC and June Francis and Tommy and Patricia Hurst, his aunt, Kim Nabors, and special uncle, Steve Walker.

He is survived by his 3 children, Kylie, Wyatt, and Aiden Francis, his parents, Charlie and Teresa Francis, sister Rachel (Matt) Holbrook, brothers Jason, Malachi (Kendra), Lucas and Seth (Aaryel), 10 nieces and 9 nephews. and special aunts, Gail Walker and Debbie Ruppe.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at Schubert Funeral Home from 2:30-4:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Rankins Cemetery, 181 Fairview Rd., Harriman, TN 37748.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David “Aaron” Francis.

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