Dakota Wallace, Lancing

Mr. Dakota Wallace, age 31 of Lancing, passed away Monday, October 26, 2026, at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Gab Williams, Wayne and Thelma Wallace.

Three uncles: Steve, Randy, and Jerry Wallace.

And three cousins: Donathan, Stephen, and Eric Wallace.

He is survived by two daughters: Marley Wallace, and Dakota “Koko” Wallace.

Two sons: Axton Wallace and Dawson Durham.

His father and stepmother: Guy Russ Williams and Pat Jones.

His mother: Tammy Wallace.

His sister and brother-in-law: Talessa Wallace and Dallas Cooper

His stepbrother: Tanner Jones.

His grandmother: Sue Williams.

Two nieces: Madison and Kaisley Cooper.

A special aunt: Sue Wallace.

Along with a host of other aunts, uncles, family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday October 31, 2026, at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Bro. Hunter Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Potters Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help the family with expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Dakota Wallace.

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