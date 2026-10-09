Crista Anderson Fordham, Kingston

In Loving Memory of Crista Anderson Fordham

Crista Anderson Fordham (Byars), passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2026, at the age of 56. She was born on May 8, 1970, in Memphis, Tennessee. Throughout her life, she lived in many places including Nashville and Knoxville before choosing Kingston as the place she would call home. There, she built a life surrounded by friends and family and created memories her loved ones will forever cherish.

Crista was a kind, loving, and selfless woman who had a special way of making others feel cared for. She freely gave her time, belongings, compassion, and love, always putting the needs of others before her own. Her kind spirit touched the lives of those fortunate enough to know her.

As a Certified Nursing Assistant, Crista took great pride in caring for others. Her work was an extension of the kindness that defined her life. She treated those entrusted to her care with compassion, patience, and dignity, earning the love and appreciation of her patients and their families. Throughout her life and career, she touched thousands of lives, bringing comfort to those in her care and reassurance to the loved ones who placed their trust in her.

Above all, Crista cherished her family. She is survived by her father, Bob Byars; her stepmother, Linda Byars; her mother, Mary Ann Kiefer; her brothers, Doug Byars and Bobby Byars; her stepbrother, William Hall; her children, Richard Fordham and Brandi Fordham; and her beloved grandchildren, Lily Hopson-Baker, Tanner Hopson-Baker, and Cameron Wombles.

Her unexpected passing has left a profound emptiness in the hearts of those who loved her. Though her time here was far too short, her kindness and the love she gave will live on through her family, friends, and those whose lives she touched.

We entrust Crista to the mercy and love of our Lord Jesus Christ, who is the resurrection and the life, and in whom we place our hope of life everlasting. (John 11:25–26)

Family and friends are invited to honor and remember Crista on Sunday, October 11, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The procession to Oak Grove Cemetery will depart from Evans Mortuary at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2026, followed by her burial.

She will be deeply missed, forever loved, and always remembered. May she rest peacefully, surrounded by the love she gave so freely throughout her life.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Crista Anderson Fordham.

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