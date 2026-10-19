Clifford Edward Hodge, Rockwood

Mr. Clifford Edward Hodge, age 71, of Rockwood, TN passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2026. He was born on June 18, 1955 to Patricia Miller Hodge in Rockwood, TN. He was a heavy equipment operator for several companies throughout the years after he graduated high school. The two loves of his life were his family and his motorcycles. He is a long time Rockwood resident but loved to travel with his biker clubs as much as he could. He is missed dearly by his all of his families, biological, adopted, and clubs.

He is preceded n death by his parents and his sister: Janet Kilby.

He is survived by:

Daughters: Brandy Maiorino (Chris)

Ashley Hodge

Grandkids: Cayden Maiorino, Xander Maiorino, and Connor Ryans

Sons: Sam Hampton (Annabelle)

Mason Ward

Grandkid: Dante Hampton

As well as other friends, relatives, and club associations.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Evans Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Mr. Clifford Edward Hodge.

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