Cheryl Lynn Joyner, Petros

Cheryl Lynn Joyner, 66, of Petros, Tennessee, passed away on September 24, 2026.

Born June 9, 1960, Cheryl was the daughter of the late Oscar and Octavia Hawn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Joyner, and her siblings, Doyle Hawn, Vanessa Hawn, and Vernon Hawn.

Cheryl is survived by her children, Natosha Webb and daughters Ally and Ella Webb; Crystal Joyner and children Gage Hamby, Jaxon Hamby, and Veda Hicks; and Charles Joyner, his wife Logan, and their son Lewis Joyner. She is also survived by her sister, Michelle McCormick, and her loving companion, Earnest Morgan.

Cheryl spent much of her life working as a hairstylist, where her creativity and love of people were always evident. She also loved creating mosaic art, crocheting, and gardening, and found joy in making beautiful things with her hands.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family and those who knew her. Like the mosaics she loved to create, Cheryl’s life was made up of many unique and beautiful pieces that will remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

A graveside service will be held at Mossy Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026, at 2:00 pm located at 347 Mossy Grove Rd, Harriman, TN 37748.



You are invited to share a personal memory of Cheryl or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Oak Ridge and the Cody family are honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

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