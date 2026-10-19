Charles William Knaff, Harriman

Mr. Charles William Knaff, age 77, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born November 5, 1948, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Mr. Knaff was a member of the St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a retired Road Worker with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and was also formerly a Carpenter with the U.S. Department of Energy facilities in Oak Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie & Conetta Knaff; brother, James Knaff; sisters, Tommie Knaff and Marietta Knaff; and grandmother, Martha Maxwell.

Survivors include:

Wife of 53 years: Sandra Kay Knaff of Harriman, TN

Sisters & Brother-in-law: Bobby Hyman of Knoxville, TN

Martha Rebecca Robinson of Oak Ridge, TN

Marie Ann Womble (Eddie) of Chattanooga, TN

Sisters-in-law: Anna Marie Knaff of Alcoa, TN

Lois Imogene Cooley of DE

Alma Louise Miles of DE

Anene Green (Wallace) of DE

And a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 19, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Willie Gallaher officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Army. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is honored to serve the family of Mr. Charles William Knaff.

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