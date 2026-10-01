Charles William Gamble, Andersonville

Charles William Gamble, of Andersonville, Tennessee, passed away on September 29, 2026.

Charles was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Army. Before his military service, he attended Knoxville Business College, and after returning home, he continued his education at Carson Newman College. He later worked for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement.

He found joy in a life centered on faith, family, and service to others. Charles enjoyed farming and was devoted to daily Bible reading. He loved spending time with his family and serving his neighbors. He was also known for his love of music, especially playing the piano and organ, singing, and cooking.

Those who remain to cherish his memory include Sharon Gamble, the mother of his children and his friend; his daughter Stacey Sellers and her husband, Shawn; and his daughter Dawn Esparza and her husband, Richard. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Taylor Stokes, Matthew Esparza, Kenan Esparza, and Ariel Esparza, who were an important part of his life and legacy. He will be remembered with love by his family and by all who were touched by his kindness, faith, and willingness to help others.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Gamble; his stepmother, Evelyn Gamble; and his mother, Opal Mack Gamble.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 3:00pm at Gamble Family Cemetery, 417 S Illinois Ave, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830.

Charles will be remembered for the steady and meaningful way he lived—serving his country, caring for his family, and offering himself generously to the people around him. His memory will remain a blessing to those who knew and loved him.

Jones Mortuary is honored to serve the Gamble family.

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