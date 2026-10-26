Charles Wayne Smith, 77

Charles Wayne Smith, affectionately known as C. Wayne, Chief, Senior, big bro, and grandpa, departed this life on October 22, 2026, with his wife at his side. He was 77.

Born in Chattanooga, TN on November 22, 1948, Wayne and his parents moved to Knoxville, TN, in the early years of his childhood. Wayne was soon joined by three younger brothers, and the family would come to call the Rocky Hill area of Knoxville their home. Wayne would eventually go on to graduate from Bearden High School in 1968. Upon graduating high school, Wayne attended college for one semester, but felt the call to serve. He decided to carry on the family tradition of serving in the U.S. Navy. His military career would take him through the U.S. Navy, and the U.S Navy Reserves, from serving aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt on active duty, to serving at Navy Operational Support Centers in Bessemer, AL, Nashville, TN, and Knoxville, TN. Through his Navy career, he steadily rose through the ranks, eventually retiring at the rank of Senior Chief. Service was extremely important to Wayne, as he not only served in the military, but also served as a Deacon at First Baptist Church in Kingston, TN, and as a volunteer firefighter for the East Roane County Volunteer Fire Department. A man of many accomplishments, Wayne decided to continue his education by attending and graduating from East Tennessee State University. Upon graduating college, he began his civilian career in security, spanning almost four decades, with Tennessee Valley Authority.

When Wayne was not serving his country, his church, or his community, you could always find him cheering on the Tennessee Volunteers, the Atlanta Braves, and the Bryan College Lions, where his beloved granddaughter played college volleyball.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Charles Smith, his mother, Levonia Smith, an infant brother who died shortly after birth, as well as his sisters-in-law, Cindy Smith and Jane Walters. Wayne is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Kay Smith, son, Shawn (Mariah) Smith, granddaughter, Janie (Tyler) Price, great grandson, Colsen Price, as well as brothers, Lynn Smith, Keith (Natalie) Smith, Mark (Michelle) Smith, sister-in-law, Charlene (Kyle) Kelley, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff of Parkwest Hospital, and Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center for taking such excellent care of Wayne and his family in his final days.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Kingston. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Dr. Dale Darley and Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be held 8:30 AM Friday, October 30, 2026, at East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery. 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be made in Wayne’s honor to Operation Christmas Child, at First Baptist Church of Kingston, TN. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Smith Family.

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