Charles “Rooney” Adcock, 96

Charles “Rooney” Adcock went home to be with the Lord, October 20, 2026. Born January 28, 1930, in Coalfield, TN, to the late George Dewey and Hazel Adcock. He moved to Dayton, OH where he worked for General Motors. After retiring, he and his wife, Dottie, moved back to Coalfield. Prior to health issues, they faithfully attended Batley Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy “Dottie” Adcock, their daughter, Cathy Alden and their son, Mike Poston. By six brothers, Frank, Blaine “Toop”, JB, Bill, Hugh Don “Cocky”, David Adcock and three sisters, Ruth “Sis” Shoemaker, Mare Fritts and Carolyn “Jane” Jones.

Survived by daughters, Charlotte Thompson and Phyllis Syevens; brothers, Marris “Parse” Adcock (Wanda); sister, Janice Wormsley; grandchildren, Penny Stevens, Shawn Borchert, Charlie Shephard; and four great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Best friend, Steve Seibers and many nieces and nephews and devoted neighbors and friends.

The family will have a gathering of friends Friday, October 23, 2026, from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. with burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Sharp Funeral Home Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Adcock Family during this difficult time.

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