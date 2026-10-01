Charles “Motor” Phillips, Clinton

Charles “Motor” Phillips age 68 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at Woodland Post Acute. Charles grew up in the Oliver Springs community and was a coal miner for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his nephew and playing cards, he also enjoyed going to flea markets.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Oma Phillips; sisters Reba, Billie and Wilma; brothers J.T. and Michael Wayne.

He is survived by siblings Mary, Loretta and J.P, son Jamie Phillips, special friends Denise Vandergrift, James Lowe and Stevie Phillips and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

A service will be announced at a later date.

Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.

To leave a note for family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

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