Bobby Wayne Poe, Deer Lodge



Bobby Wayne Poe, age 85, of Deer Lodge, TN, passed away October 19, 2026, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, under hospice care. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who loved his gardening and was very proud of his vegetables. He was known for his delicious tomatoes and beautiful garden. Bobby was also proud to serve his Country as Army Veteran.



He is preceded in death by his wife: Lozena Poe; parents Clyde & Cora Poe; daughter, Robin Bonham; step-children, Eddie, Terry, David and Darrell Langley; brother, Clayton Buster Poe; sister, Myrtle (Charles) Goodson.



He is survived by his children, Bobby (Sherry) Poe, Lisa Poe & Danielle Dyer, Becky (Mike) Stringfield, Mary Simpson, Roy (Pud) Langley, Carolyn Langley, Teresa (Lee) Holiday; a host of grandchildren & great grandchildren.

His #1 friend Judy Helton.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at Schubert Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Bill Durham and Bro. Roy Langley officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday 2 pm at The Poe Family Cemetery 5489 Nashville Hwy, Deer Lodge.

The family will meet at Bobby’s house after the Graveside service on Thursday afternoon.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bobby Poe.

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